Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Triton International traded as high as $61.38 and last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 3621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $120,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Triton International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triton International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.89%.

Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

