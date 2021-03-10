TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Cut to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

TSC opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $811.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TriState Capital by 517.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

