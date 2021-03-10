Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.