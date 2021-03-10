Traders Purchase Large Volume of CureVac Call Options (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,051 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical volume of 1,929 call options.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CureVac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the third quarter valued at $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

