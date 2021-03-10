Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,471 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 2,197 call options.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,321,000 after acquiring an additional 234,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $98,181,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. 43,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,925. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

