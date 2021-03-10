Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 4,716 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 490,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.77. 596,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

