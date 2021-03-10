Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

