Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 25,669 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $232.84. 29,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,498. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $235.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day moving average of $207.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

