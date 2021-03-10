Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 1,150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,237,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.04. 115,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

