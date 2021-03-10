TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce sales of $739.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.70 million and the highest is $771.50 million. TopBuild posted sales of $653.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of BLD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.08. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.04. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

