Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Up 8.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07. 977,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,042,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
Separately, Maxim Group raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.
