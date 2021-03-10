Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Up 8.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07. 977,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,042,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,515,000.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

