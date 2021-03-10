Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Michael John Stoney Sells 4,000 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timberland Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 1,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,927. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,923,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.