ThoreCoin Price Hits $10,574.87 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $10,574.87 or 0.19500000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $916.69 million and $56,841.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00532924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00070487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00059498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00077488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.00542040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00076954 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

