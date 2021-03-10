THEKEY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $155,327.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $155,327.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006941 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

