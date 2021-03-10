The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

