The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.56

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.45. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 142,250 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $158.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

