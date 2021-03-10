The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

MTW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:MTW opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $618.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

