The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
