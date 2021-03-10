The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

