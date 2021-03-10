The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,342.77.

AZO stock traded up $33.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,256.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,181.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock valued at $37,853,508. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

