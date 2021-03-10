The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €82.80 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

ETR:VNA opened at €54.06 ($63.60) on Friday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.20.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

