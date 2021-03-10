The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.00

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 2078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $764.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The First Bancshares by 467.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in The First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

