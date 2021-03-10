The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Holdings Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The First Bancshares by 467.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $769.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

