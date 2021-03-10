The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Up 9%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.88. 1,257,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,391,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

