The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.45. 702,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,765. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

