The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

