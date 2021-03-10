TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 8% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.05. 1,626,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,539,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

