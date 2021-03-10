Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,325.00

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,325.00 and last traded at $1,325.00, with a volume of 1058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,282.23.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,014.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.60. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 250 shares of company stock worth $204,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 28.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

