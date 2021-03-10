Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.83 and last traded at $113.34. Approximately 3,146,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,202,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after buying an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,283,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

