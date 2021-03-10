TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.16

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.84 or 0.00763948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029609 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040356 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,585,921 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

