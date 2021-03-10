TenUp Price Reaches $0.0216 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 81.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. TenUp has a market cap of $321,962.62 and approximately $218.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00029816 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 147.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001379 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

