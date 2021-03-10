Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Trading 9.1% Higher

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.00. 1,972,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,242,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

