Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.63.

TGLS stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $462.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

