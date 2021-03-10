Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend payment by 79.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. 86,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.