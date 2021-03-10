Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 28th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Technicolor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Technicolor stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Technicolor has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

