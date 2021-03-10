Team (NYSE:TISI) Issues Earnings Results

Team (NYSE:TISI) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

Shares of NYSE:TISI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Team has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

