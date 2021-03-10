TD Securities Boosts Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$9.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$9.50 price target (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.53.

TSE VET opened at C$9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

