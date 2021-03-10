Taryn R. Owen Sells 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TBI opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $759.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in TrueBlue by 108.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.