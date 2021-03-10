Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $210.00 at DA Davidson

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $229.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.41.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $179.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average of $170.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Target by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.