Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

