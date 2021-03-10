Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TVE. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.47.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The company has a market cap of C$601.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

