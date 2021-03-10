Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TLND. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of TLND stock traded up $14.10 on Wednesday, hitting $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 138,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $63.43.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

