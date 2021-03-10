Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Systemax worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the fourth quarter worth $18,309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at $1,681,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 23.3% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 357,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 67,514 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 35.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 58,059 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Systemax stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other Systemax news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $715,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,262 shares of company stock worth $1,953,654 over the last three months. 67.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYX. Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

