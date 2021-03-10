Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Up 14.5%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s stock price was up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 975,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 766,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $507.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

