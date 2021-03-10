Synovus Financial Corp Has $20.23 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $20,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $155.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,777. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.69.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

