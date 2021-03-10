SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

