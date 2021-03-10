Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 9.8% Higher

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.46. 268,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,340,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The firm has a market cap of $120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.
Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
