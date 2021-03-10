Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading 9.8% Higher

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares traded up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.46. 268,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,340,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.