Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.77. Synaptics posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $134.57 on Friday. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

