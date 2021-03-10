Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

Symrise stock opened at €98.32 ($115.67) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.34.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

