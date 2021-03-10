Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SY1. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

SY1 opened at €98.32 ($115.67) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.34. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

