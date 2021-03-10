Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

FRA SY1 opened at €98.32 ($115.67) on Tuesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.34.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

